HELENA, Mont. - The Holter Museum of Art announced they have finalized the design of its new E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center.
According to the Holter Museum of Art, the Sherman and Millikan Galleries have been re-imagined and the new center will be a hands-on, creative space where the community can participate in lifelong arts learning opportunities.
“This new area, which will be called the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center, is a mix between classroom, community gallery, performance and event rental venue.” the Holter Museum of Art said. “It will have a separate entrance on the south side of the building and will function as an interactive space where more hands-on activities occur independent from the gallery space.”
The E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center will run its own programming and will be working closely with all exhibitions and other activities happening in the Holter Museum of Art to encourage connection and crossovers.
From the Holter Museum of Art’s release, the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center will include:
Stage areas for performances and demonstrations
Mobile artwork stations with art materials
Laptops, projectors, and screens located around the room for interactive art elements,
presentations, and art displays
Interactive whiteboard walls
Mobile furniture which can be adjusted and moved around the room for different space setups
Comfortable reading nooks
Construction on the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center is planned to begin in late spring of 2021, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.
The construction and technology of the project was funded through a grant from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation, a Nevada 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Edwin L. Wiegand the release says.
Corporate and community members are also being asked for donations so finishing touches and art materials can be added to the space.
If you would like to donate, you can do so on the Holter Museum of Art website here.
Updates on the project will be posted to the Holter Museum of Art website and on their @holtermuseum social media.