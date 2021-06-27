HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says someone jumped the fence guarding the horses the sheriff's office seized and threw in apples Saturday night.
At this time, the horses are on a strict diet, and apples are not a part of it.
According to Sheriff Dutton,, the horses fought over the apples and when the caretaker found the injuries, which were lacerations, bruising and kick wounds.
A veterinarian was called in to treat the wounded horses.
“If you want to help, please donate hay, or money to buy hay. These horses are not pets and they are being taken care of properly,” Sheriff Dutton said. “Tampering with them is tampering with evidence and that is a crime.”