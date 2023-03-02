HELENA, Mont. - A bill that looked to adjust teacher pay to the area cost of living did not pass a second reading in the House.

Erick Matthews of House District 66 in Bozeman, sponsor of House Bill 633, says the bill would address cost of living in high-cost areas of Montana.

In a hearing on Feb. 27, Matthews brought up the increase in housing costs across the state, saying that school districts are locked into state funding laws, preventing them from adjusting pay for raises beyond what state funding allows.

Districts with a median price of a home that is determined by the Department of Revenue to be above a threshold are eligible to run to expand spending authority, according to Matthews.

“Right now, no matter how much a school district wants to spend, that is capped,” Matthews said during the bill’s second reading on March 1. “This lets those school districts raise that cap if they choose with a local election.”

Of 144 high school districts in the state, Matthews said only 18 were eligible.

Representative of House District 69, Jennifer Carlson raised a concern about how the bill’s solution to the high cost of living is to raise property taxes more.

Representative of House District 35, Brandon Ler said the bill would sign people in the eligible areas up to raise their taxes.

HB 633 failed its second reading 65 to 35.