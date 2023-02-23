House bill banning children from drag show performances in Montana passes House

UPDATE, FEB. 24 AT 2:03 PM:

House Bill 359 passed the house Friday, 64 to 32.

HELENA, Mont. - A bill that would ban children from drag show performances is set for its third hearing in the House Friday.

House Bill 359 passed its second reading 66 to 33 Thursday.

The bill would prohibit minors from entering sexually oriented businesses, prohibit drag performances in libraries or schools receiving state funding, prohibit drag performances on public property where children are present and prohibit drag performances in a location owned by an entity that receives state funding.

A drag performance is defined in the bill as a performance that features “topless dancers, exotic dancers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

Anyone who is convicted of violating the prohibition would be fined $5,000 and, if applicable, proceedings will be started to suspend the administrator, or specialist certificate of the offender under 20-4-110 for 1 year.

Montana's only transgender representative, Zooey Zephyr, spoke out against this.

Zephyr said on the house floor that drag is art and that LGBTQ families bring their children to shows in an effort to showcase that art that's important to their community.

Zephyr went on to argue that this legislation in her opinion targets the trans community as well.

Video exchange can be viewed below.