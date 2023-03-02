HELENA, Mont. - On Thursday, House Bill 15 was signed by Governor Greg Gianforte, implementing inflation adjustments to school funding.

The funding will add $85.6 million to the state’s K-12 BASE aid funding for the fiscal year 2025 biennium.

BASE Aid is a calculation that determines the state share of funding for Montana K-12 public schools and accounts for 44.7% of school districts’ budget, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

“It was an honor to carry the school funding bill this session and to join students and teachers as Governor Gianforte signed it into law. The legislature and governor worked together to provide strong funding for our local schools and to get it done early in the session,” the bill’s primary sponsor, Representative David Bedey of House District 86 said.

“Our neighborhood public schools like Smith Elementary provide a safe environment for young Montanans to learn, socialize, and reach their full potential,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Working with Representative David Bedey and our partners in the legislature, we put Montana students first and got this bill across the finish line in record time.”

You can read the full text of House Bill 15 here.