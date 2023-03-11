HELENA, Mont. - Continuing to open more doors to alleviate the housing crisis, another bill is set to be considered by the House Business and Labor Committee on Monday.
House Bill 574 would incentivize the construction of more affordable housing options to directly address the supply crunch that is driving Montana's housing shortage.
Minority leader Kim Abbott introduced the bill to establish the Montana Workforce Housing Trust, which would set aside $500 million to increase the supply of adequate yet affordable housing models.
Abbott says the solution can't be found in simply cutting red tape, but making fundamental changes that can have a lasting impact, highlighting the fact that more housing is needed for the average person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.