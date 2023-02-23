HELENA, Mont. - As cold weather brings poor driving conditions across the state, the House is looking at a bill that aims to make the roads safer for emergency workers.

House Bill 470, or the "Yield -- Slow Down -- Move Over Act” would revise motor vehicle laws in regards to emergency vehicles and highway workers on Montana roads.

Currently, under Montana Code Annotated part 61-8-346, drivers passing an authorized emergency vehicle or law enforcement vehicle must slow down to a temporarily posted speed limit or a “reasonably lower and safe speed” and move to another lane, as far away from the emergency vehicle as possible and follow any flagger or posted instructions.

The new bill repeals Montana Code Annotated part 61-8-346, and introduces new requirements for those traveling Montana roads.

Under HB 470, if an emergency vehicle is approaching, drivers must yield the right-of-way and remain stationary until the emergency vehicle has passed.

If the emergency vehicle is stopped, drivers must drive as close cautiously and as possible to the right-hand edge of the roadway.

The bill would also put in place slower speed limits when passing stationary highway maintenance vehicles using emergency lights.

Drivers who do not follow the new limits could face a charge of reckless endangerment of emergency personnel or highway workers.

Those operating a law enforcement vehicle or an authorized emergency vehicle and highway workers are not relieved from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all people using the highway under the bill.

As of the writing of this article, HB 470 is set for another hearing at a later date.