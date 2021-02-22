House Business and Labor Committee considers bills to change Governor emergency powers

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase again later this evening through early Tuesday morning as a strong cold front moves across the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For additional weather information, check our website at www.weather.gov/greatfalls. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches, highest over the passes. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations at lower elevations is expected to be less than one-half inch, because some of the precipitation will fall as rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&