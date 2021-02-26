House committee considers bill requiring all Montana schools to display American flags

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on variable road conditions across short distances. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow are expected through Saturday evening. This activity will be most prevalent for areas at pass level and above, but lower elevations could be impacted with brief periods of localized moderate to heavy snow showers. The peak snowfall timing for most areas will be late this afternoon into tonight and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&