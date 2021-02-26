House committee considers bill requiring all Montana schools to display American flags

HELENA, Mont. – The House Committee on State Administration heard testimony for a bill that would require all Montana schools to display American flags inside the classroom and outside each school building.
If signed into law, this bill would also require that each classroom in Grades 7-12 also carry enough copies for each student of the Montana Constitution, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
Those in favor of the bill say it is a simple way to teach schoolchildren the importance of the American flag. People who spoke in support of the bill this morning included members of Montana’s American Legion, which the bill's sponsor is a member of.
"Current statute provides that an American flag approximately three by five feet can be displayed in each classroom and school districts can work with civic groups to provide these flags," bill sponsor Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield) said.
Only one person spoke against the bill, asking if the bill would still follow US code by making sure that flags are lit up at night. Now it remains unclear who would fund this bill if it were to pass, but Fitzgerald alluded to civic groups that can help school districts in their area.
The committee voted unanimously to pass the bill earlier this morning. From here, it will go to the full house body for a vote as soon as Saturday.