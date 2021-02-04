House Judiciary hears bill that would revise MT death penalty procedure

HELENA -- Montana's House Judiciary Committee heard testimony this week on a bill that would revise the way Montana carries out the death penalty.
Right now, the biggest issue is with Montana’s method for the death penalty, and this bill would expand the state's ability to carry it out by providing different drugs to use.
According to testimony, Montana has not been able to carry out the death penalty since 2015, when a court ruling determined that the drug the state had been using was considered not quick enough. Proponents of this bill, including AG Austin Knudsen, say that Montana is the only state that requires an “ultra fast acting barbiturate”, and several county attorneys testified in favor of the bill.
"This case is not about the death penalty,” Knudsen said. “We have the death penalty in Montana. What the bill you have in front of you today is about is fixing a technical problem that has arisen."
Opponents of the bill, including the ACLU and Montana Innocence Project, argue that the bill is "remarkably broad" and opens the issue to a variety of questions.
“Making this change would not make us safer, this change will not make us better, this change brings us further from the ideals in our state constitution,” Sam Forstag of the Montana ACLU said. “And such a change would render our state poorer in so many ways."
Opponents also say it would create a long legal battle while putting civil servants in an unfair position.
As for the bill itself, the committee is expected to vote on it either tomorrow or next week. The committee also noted that further bills regarding the legality of the death penalty itself would be heard later in the session.