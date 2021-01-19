House Judiciary hears testimony on a pair of abortion bills

HELENA -- The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on a pair of controversial abortion bills: HB 136, and HB 171.
HB 136, drafted by Rep. Sheldon-Galloway, a Great Falls Republican, seeks to enact the Montana Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. If signed into law, the bill would prevent women from getting an abortion in Montana after they are five months, or 20 weeks pregnant.
Several groups testified in favor of the bill, including the Montana Family Foundation, and Susan B. Anthony List. Here is what one opponent of the bill had to say:
"This one-size-fits-all ban leaves women in potentially dangerous positions and does nothing to protect their health,” said Laura Terrill from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana. “The Montana Legislature must reject this attempt to limit women's access to safe and legal healthcare."
Rep. Greef of Florence introduced the other bill discussed this morning, HB 171, known as the "Montana Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act".
If passed, the bill would prohibit providing abortion-inducing drugs in schools and on school grounds, as well as limit the ability for women to get chemical abortions in the state.
"Chemical abortion is a risky business,” said Susan Liebel of the Susan B. Anthony List. “And we're one bad bureaucratic decision away from a radical expansion of the abortion industry, without the medical guidelines in place."
In addition to these bills, the same committee will also hear testimony for two additional bills on abortion Wednesday morning.