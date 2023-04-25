HELENA, Mont. - Montana House Republicans held a brief press conference Tuesday in response to Monday’s commotion at the Capitol.
Missoula Representative Zooey Zephyr has not been formally censured after comments she made on the floor during a hearing for Senate Bill 99.
Rep. Zephyr has been allowed to vote during floor sessions, however, she has not been allowed to speak out on pieces of legislation since those comments were made.
The Monday session on the House floor came to a halt after Speaker Regier would not call on Rep. Zephyr once again and more than 100 people erupted in chants yelling, "Let her speak" and "Our House.”
Speaker of the House Matt Regier gave a statement to the media Tuesday, saying this is a dark day for the State of Montana and a disappointing day for Montana media.
“The entire story was not told. Headlines that have happened over the last week, stating that the Montana House Leadership or GOP has silenced anyone is false. Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied. All 100 representatives will continue to be treated the same,” Speaker Regier said.
Speaker Regier did not take any questions and the Montana House of Representatives said there will not be a floor session Tuesday. A reason was not given.
Several bills were due for second and third readings that will have to be moved to another day.
Some bills that were set for their third reading included House Bill 196, which would have revised how votes are counted, and House Bill 470, which looks to change slow down and move over laws.
You can see the full House floor agenda for April 25 here.
This year’s Legislative Session is set to end May 6.
