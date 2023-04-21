UPDATE: APRIL 21
Monday morning, we spoke with both Speaker of the House Matt Regier (R) and Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) after Regier did not call on Zephyr during a discussion on SB 458, a bill regarding the definition of sex in Montana law.
Here is what they had to say:
UPDATE, APRIL 20 at 4:29 pm:
Both the Montana American Indian Caucus and the Missoula Democrats are speaking out after Representative Zooey Zephyr was not recognized in the House during discussion Thursday.
The Montana American Indian Caucus said they are condemning the Montana Freedom Caucus and the Speaker of House for refusing to recognize Rep. Zephyr during discussion of SB 458.
“Rep. Zephyr was speaking up for the Montana trans, nonbinary, and Two-Spirit community. This community has been ignored by lawmakers as the Legislature continues to pass laws that spread disinformation and fear, prevent them from receiving life-saving health care, ban their self-expression, and erase them from all public life,” the Montana American Indian Caucus said in a statement. “It is our conviction that Rep. Zephyr’s statement was not only within the boundaries of legislative decorum, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the Montana Constitution, but also within the boundaries of truth – bringing to the Legislature a voice for the voiceless and making noise where the Montana Freedom Caucus would prefer silence.”
Missoula County Democrats said that what happened Thursday followed the Freedom Caucus’s “unwarranted” call for censure.
“With these actions, they are silencing not only the voice of Representative Zephyr, but also the voices of roughly 11,000 Montanans in HD100. Rep. Zephyr’s work this session on behalf of renters, in service of criminal justice reform and to protect the human rights of all Montanans has been invaluable, and the Missoula County Democrats are proud to have her representing us,” Missoula County Democrats said in their statement.
They then called for an apology to Rep. Zephyr for Freedom Caucus’s letter, and that Rep. Zephyr be allowed to speak on her constituents’ behalf.
“And we call for civility and respect in the Montana legislature. Government is here to represent our interests, not to silence our voices. And Montana is a place that is big enough for us all,” Missoula County Democrats said.
UPDATE, APRIL 20:
During pre-vote discussion on SB 458, a bill regarding the definition of sex in Montana law, Representative Zooey Zephyr reportedly punched in to be recognized, but House Speaker Matt Regier (R) chose not to call on her.
Minority Leader Kim Abbott inquired why Rep. Zephyr was not recognized, and Speaker Reiger, said it is up to him on who to call on, and based on what Zephyr said on Tuesday, he would not allow her to speak.
A rules committee meeting was then convened to discuss house rules and how they are implemented. After 30 minutes of debate a vote was taken and the Speaker's ruling to not call on Rep. Zephyr stood. The ruling stood 63-31 in a vote by House members.
At this time, Rep. Zephyr has not been officially censured by the house.
In response to the incident and on the calls to censure Rep. Zephyr, Executive Director of the Montana Democratic Party Sheila Hogan released the following statement:
“Targeting and intentionally misgendering the first openly transgender woman legislator in Montana is beneath the office our legislators hold. It's another cruel and weak attempt by extremist Republicans to distract Montanans from their failure to pass any meaningful legislation for working families across the state.”
HELENA, Mont. - A statement made on the house floor during a hearing for Senate Bill 99 has sparked controversy.
The bill prohibits certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity.
Representative Zooey Zephyr spoke during arguments on the bill, saying “... the only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
The Montana Freedom Caucus shared a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling for Rep. Zephyr to be censured for “attempting to shame” the Montana legislative body and by using “inappropriate and uncalled-for” language during a floor debate over amendments concerning SB 99.
“Our Caucus is calling for the immediate censure of transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr after [her] threatening and deeply concerning comments on the House floor earlier today,” the Montana Freedom Caucus said.
Now, the Montana Free and Fair Coalition is condemning the statement from the Montana Freedom Caucus, saying Rep. Zephyr’s statements were appropriate and intended to hold SB 99 supporters accountable “for the harm that this bill will cause youth across Montana.”
Rep. Zephyr responded to the Freedom Caucus' call for her censure, saying she stands by her description of the “devastating consequences of banning essential medical care for trans youth.”
We reached out to the House Leadership regarding the matter, who sent us this statement:
“House Leadership is focused on maintaining decorum on the House Floor, and the integrity of the Montana House of Representatives while serving the people of Montana. The debate of relevant issues pertaining to all Montanans will not be sidetracked by violations of the House Rules. We are committed to accomplishing the work of the people of Montana.”
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott (D-Helena) shared this statement:
“The language used by the so-called Freedom Caucus, including the intentional and repeated misgendering of Rep. Zephyr, is blatantly disrespectful and the farthest thing imaginable from the 'commitment to civil discourse' that these letter writers demand. I find it incredibly ironic that these legislators are making demands of others that they refuse to abide by themselves."
Article originally published April 19, 2023.
