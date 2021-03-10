House Taxation Committee hears testimony on Gianforte-proposed tax cuts

HELENA, Mont. – Gov. Greg Gianforte's proposed tax cut bills had their first hearing in front of the House Taxation Committee this morning, as lawmakers are back in Helena to begin the second half of the legislative session.
These proposed tax cuts have already passed through the Senate earlier in the session and are now making their way through the House.
There are two tax bills that are moving through the process together. The first of those bills reduces the state's income tax to 6.75 percent for anyone making over $18,000 a year. Supporters of the bill say it will make Montana more competitive with other western states -- and allow companies to relocate to Montana with more favorable conditions than they had before.
"If you don't want eastern Montana to become a boat anchor on the rest of the state cause we're not going to produce any revenues, you need to lower the taxes to save the businesses that are already there," Dexter Thil, a Sydney resident testified.
Now opponents to this bill say that it does not provide the relief that middle-class and working families need -- particularly in the wake of COVID-19 -- and that it puts the state at risk of having to cut further aspects of the budget in the future.
"Those with incomes between $23,000 and $40,000 will see an average tax cut of about one dollar,” Heather O’Loughlin, who testified against the bill, said. “Middle-income households would see on average a tax cut of 14 dollars."
The other tax bill would allow the tax rate to reduce once again if certain economic conditions are met, with the long-term goal being to have the income tax rate below 5 percent, which Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) the sponsor of both bills says will keep Montana competitive with other states in the region.
From here, the committee will vote on the bills later this week. If passed, they will go the full house body for a vote.