How does Montana determine COVID-19 vaccine allocations?

HELENA – Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson -- the state of Montana is receiving more and more of all three FDA-approved vaccines. However, the question becomes, how does the state decide where to send these vaccines? Which cities get the J&J? Which get Pfizer? Which get Moderna?
It all comes down to population. The larger populated cities and counties get more of the Pfizer vaccine, because they have the freezer capacities for the shots.
The Pfizer shots are ordered in sizes of 1,170 doses, which means they are sent to the higher populated counties and cities, and can get distributed a lot quicker into arms. The Moderna shot is only ordered in sizes of 100, which means that shot goes to more rural, and harder to reach areas of Montana. The Moderna shot also has the cold temperature special storage requirement, which helps with rural distribution, something the state has kept a close eye on.
"We have some ways to get vaccines into those communities if we need to, you know like pack up a little, a bus or something, that can take the vaccine up there, we'll do that,” Bekki Kirsch-Wehner, the CDC’s Bureau Chief said. “But at this point, we're just really looking at what the need and the recommendations would be of those local health jurisdictions."
With the third shot, the Johnson and Johnson, Montana DPHHS tells me that they also allocate by population, but it works differently since each individual dose is a person vaccinated.
"Up until about today, we haven't had enough Johnson and Johnson vaccine to really factor that in,” Kirsch-Wehner said. “But we'll start to begin to factor that in on a population-based, kind of what we call a pro-rata allocation for the counties."
The state expects to continue receiving higher vaccine allocations as the scale of production continues to increase, as they try to reach all ages of the Montana population.
The CDC says all three vaccines are safe and effective in stopping COVID-19, so whatever shot is available in your area -- take advantage of it. Pharmacies continue to add daily appointments, so be sure to check online at locations in your area.