HELENA, Mont. - Helena Police Officers were assisted by Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Probation and Parole following a robbery Friday.
The Helena Police Department reports an employee at Valley Bank called 9-1-1 at 3:22 pm, reporting a teller had been robbed.
A male suspect had reportedly left the building and officers were told he handed the bank employee a note demanding money and fled on foot after receiving cash.
HPD noted there was no weapon shown during the incident.
Upon review of surveillance footage from the bank, a detective recognized the man from other recent involvements and gathered a description of a vehicle that the man was known to drive.
Shortly later a patrol officer located the vehicle and the man at the Holiday station in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue.
After the man was detained officers located a large sum of cash and other evidence connecting the man to the robbery during a subsequent search.
The man, identified as 45-year-old John James Laverdure of Helena, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery. Laverdure was booked at the detention center.