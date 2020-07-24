Humane society shatters fundraising goal thanks to Helena community

HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Humane Society was in desperate need of a new air conditioning unit to help the animals beat the heat this summer, and the Helena community stepped up to help.
Right now, the current AC unit is still working but they are not sure how long it is going to last, and so they set up a fundraiser to help them keep cool this summer.
The humane society says even during times of crisis the Helena community always shows their support, by allowing them to shatter their fundraising goal by almost $3,000 so far.
"You know, our community is just consistently showing how supportive of us they are and we're incredibly grateful,” says Cassidy Cook, Director of Development & Communications, LCHS. “It's above and beyond anything that we imagined."
This extra money will help the humane society get a new AC unit as well as other things to keep the animals cool like kiddie pools, hoses and fans.
Right now, the humane society is not open to the public, but they are taking appointments. You can still adopt a furry friend they just ask you wear a face mask and follow social distancing rules.
If you would like to find out more information about the humane society or how you can donate you can do so by clicking here.