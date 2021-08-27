BOULDER, Mont. - Multiple hound dogs were rescued after they were found running freely in the mountains around Boulder.
A release from the Lewis and Clark Humane Society (LCHS) said they received a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Thursday about the dogs.
LCHS said they determined the dogs were abandoned and there could possibly be more that are missing and in pain.
LCHS staff stepped up to rescue the dogs, spending hours moving through brush and driving around looking for them. They found six dogs with the help of a JCSO deputy and Boulder residents.
There are possibly more abandoned dogs missing, LCHS said, and they are working with JCSO to determine how to find them.
The LCHS veterinarian and medical staff have started examining the dogs an their injuries range from bumps and scratches to possible broken limbs. But, the found dogs are safe and receiving attention from LCHS staff.
LCHS is asking the community for help in covering expenses for the dogs as LCHS doesn't know how many more dogs they will get.
Anyone who thinks they have found one of the dogs that are still missing is asked to call JCSO at 406-225-4075.