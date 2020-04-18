HELENA - What first started as a prayer walk turned into a full-on rally Sunday, with people driving from across the Treasure State to protest restrictions around the coronavirus.
Hundreds took to sidewalks around the Capitol building, carrying flags, signs and banners to speak against Montana’s Stay-at-Home order, which includes the temporary closing of non-essential businesses, facilities like churches and schools.
“Let’s get Montana back to work. We can do it safely, we can do it cautiously,” said Henry Kriegel, a demonstrator representing Americans for Prosperity.
Protesters, including one Billings dentist, said they’re mainly worried about the order’s economic impacts, especially when it comes to local businesses.
”We basically had to lay off our seven employees and close our preventative program completely,” said Gregory Dorow, who runs the dental practice. “It’s time to move on and get back to work before we do irreversible damage to the economy and the way of life that we live in Montana for it.”
This rally comes just two days after Gov. Steve Bullock’s Friday press conference, where he addressed the state’s latest situation and announced future plans for reopening once the order expires on April 24.
“I know that montanans are hurting financially. We all want to get montanans working again. So we are taking those steps to get there,” he said.
According to the governor, the state will reopen in phases as a safety measure with the help of health, emergency and industry leaders, depending on a few factors. These include whether any new coronavirus cases show up, the number of available COVID-19 tests as well as possible treatments for the virus.
