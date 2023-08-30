HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is alerting hunters to be 'bear aware' during hunting season.

FWP said in a release a grizzly bear encounter is possible anywhere in the western 2/3 of Montana, west of Billings, with a denser and more widespread presence than in years prior.

Grizzly bears are more within reach to hunters, particularly during archery season, in some area with heavy concentrations of grizzly bears.

Hunters are warned to practice precautions while hunting in grizzly territory:

Bring bear spray and know how to use it. Keep it within easy access and be ready to use it immediately in the event there is a grizzly bear encounter.

"Stay alert, especially when hearing or visibility is limited. Watch for environmental indicators of recent bear activity. If there is abundant fresh sign of grizzly bears in the area, consider hunting elsewhere. Let other hunters know when bears and/or fresh sign are observed."

"Travel and hunt in groups whenever possible. This can help you make casual noise to alert bears to your presence, and it may also increase your chances survival in the event of a bear attack."

"Follow all food storage regulations. Contact the applicable land management agency (i.e. U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, etc.) to learn what food storage rules apply where you’re hunting."

"Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers."

"Carry the equipment you need to process a carcass and get it out of the field as quickly as possible."

"If you harvest an animal, remove it from the field as quickly as possible."