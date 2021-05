Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while driving. &&