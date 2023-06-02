HELENA, Mont. - The Imagination Library of Montana, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, is launching state wide.
Programs are already in place in parts of Montana, but now, it is expanding to every zip code in Montana’s 56 counties.
Montana children up to five years old can be registered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to receive a free book each month through the partnership.
Children can be registered for the program through the Imagination Library website here.
Dolly Parton said, “I’m so excited to be launching my Imagination Library statewide in Montana! I want to send my very special thanks to First Lady Susan Gianforte for her partnership in making this amazing gift available to children and families across the state.”
“Literacy is critical for our kids and their development. When parents read to their kids or when a child reads, it engages them, it fires their imagination, and sparks their curiosity,” First Lady Susan Gianforte said. “I’m proud of the partnership we’ve developed with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and local organizations throughout Montana. Working together, we’ll make sure all our youngest kids have access to reading resources so they can dream, grow, and reach their full potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.