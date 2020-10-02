HELENA- Those registered to vote in Lewis and Clark County can now head to out to vote in-person through 8:00 pm on Election Day.
Voting in person can be done at the City-County Building, 316 North Park Avenue in Helena from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm leading up to Election Day.
If you prefer to vote mail-in, those ballots will be sent out by the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office on October 9 to all active and provisionally registered voters in Lewis and Clark County.
People in the county are being encouraged to vote by mail due to COVID-19, and return postage is prepaid. Ballots can also be turned in to the City-County Building until November 3 at 8:00 pm.
Lewis and Clark County says the election system allows for one active ballot at a time per registered voter, and people voting in-person prior to ballots being mailed will be notified of the October 9 ballot mailing date. If you want to proceed with in-person voting, the original ballot will be voided.
Registered voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail, and depending on the timeframe, an in-person voter may still receive their original ballot in the mail. Checks and balances in the system will not allow a voided ballot to be counted if returned voted according to Lewis and Clark County.
“It is important to remember that it is illegal to attempt to vote more than once,” said Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue. “We understand that some people will need to come in person, and we have the ability to cancel their mailed ballot and provide them with a new one. Attempting to vote both of those ballots is a crime.”