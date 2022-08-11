HELENA, Mont. - The Hellgate Pictographs were vandalized sometime between June 3 and July 28.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the initials “JR + DR 2022,” were carved into the limestone surface just above the water line.

“The Hellgate Pictographs are a significant cultural resource and while they can survive thousands of years of elements through time, they cannot withstand this type of vandalism,” the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. “This pictograph panel is one of the largest rock art sites in Montana and holds high spiritual value to local Tribal Nations.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Townsend Ranger District at 406-266-3425 or Law Enforcement Officer Corey Scevers at 406-387-3839.