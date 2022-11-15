HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming.
On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the request for the Montana Guard’s help providing medical evacuation assistance.
An eighty-year-old male had fallen off his horse sustaining injuries to his hip and leg, and inclement weather was expected, so an air rescue was needed.
“When we received the call we already had an aircraft set up with about 90% of the equipment onboard because we were heading out to do a training flight to train this exact type of exercise,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jenn Hoover, the Montana Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility Safety Officer.
The crew left Helena around noon and met with the local sheriff in Cody, Wyoming before flying out to the recovery sit.
The aircrew were able to locate the injured hunter at 2:28 p.m. and SSG Andrew Christensen was lowered down on a hoist cable to reach the man and begin providing patient care and prepare the injured man for transport.
“We used a stokes basket and a backboard, we were able to use his sleeping bag to keep the patient warm, as well as our Hypothermia Prevention and Management Kits, and we also started him on fluids," said Christensen.
Christensen said his main objective once on the ground was to get the patient stabile enough to be hoisted to the helicopter and flown back to Cody, while keeping him as comfortable as possible with his injuries.
Hoover said after the medics collected their equipment and returned to the airport the crew returned to Helena.
“I think training is one thing but actually executing the mission is what drives the passion of our aviators, our medics, our crew members to stay in the National Guard and continue to perform the mission for the state," said Hoover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.