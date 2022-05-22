HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says inspection stations for aquatic invasive species are focusing on high-risk corridors this season.

Some stations will be discontinued including Tongue River Reservoir, as inspection data shows that most boats inspected were from Montana or Wyoming, and presented a low risk for transporting aquatic invasive species according to FWP.

All watercraft, motorized and non motorized, must stop at all watercraft inspection stations you encounter.

Watercraft inspection is required before launch for all boats entering Montana waters, and inspections conducted by Wyoming fulfill Montana inspection before boat launch requirements.

You can find a list of map inspections online here.