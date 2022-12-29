HELENA, Mont. - State employees donated over 2,500 pounds of food to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) in the second annual interagency food drive competition.
The interagency food drive ran from December 1 through December 16 to benefit MFBN, who has been helping feed Montanans since 1983.
The network works with over 340 partners across Montana’s 56 counties to provide nutritious, high-quality food to Montanans.
In 2021, MFBN distributed over 18.5 million pounds of food to its network.
On Thursday, Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte announced the results of the interagency food drive competition in a message to state employees:
- 1st place: Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (453 food items donated)
- 2nd place: Montana Department of Revenue (408 food items donated)
- 3rd place: Montana Department of Commerce (368 food items donated)
According to MFBN, a $1 donation will help provide at least 5 meals for Montanans in need.
The network’s most needed food items include canned tuna or meat, peanut butter, canned soup, canned or dry beans, canned vegetables, dry cereal, baby food and formula, tomato sauce, cooking oil, low-fat salad dressings, canned chili, oatmeal, pasta, flour, sugar, whole-grain items, gluten-free items, and low sodium/low sugar items.
For more information on how to help end hunger in Montana through MFBN, please visit mfbn.org.
