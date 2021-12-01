Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&