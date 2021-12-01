HELENA, Mont. - John Campbell has been selected as the new fire chief of the Helena Fire Department.
According to the City of Helena, Campbell has served as the interim Fire Chief since Ken Wood retired in September 2021.
“I’m honored and humbled to be allowed to continue to serve the City of Helena in the capacity of Fire Chief,” says Campbell.“I’m looking forward to growing into this position, and I’m grateful for the support and hard work from the Fire Department and my City of Helena colleagues.”
The city says Campbell has over 20 years of experience to the job in fire and emergency medical services.
Before he moved to Helena, Campbell served 16 years working in the Kalispell Police Department and began his time in Kalispell as a Firefighter Paramedic before being promoted to Lieutenant and then Assistant Chief of Operations.
“The pool of candidates for the Fire Chief position was very competitive and we are grateful for the time spent by community partners, citizens, City Commissioners, union members, and the City staff team informing the selection of Chief Campbell,” says City Manager, Rachel Harlow-Schalk.
