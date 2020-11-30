Intermountain hosts annual "Festival of Trees" event

HELENA -- At the Helena Civic Center, the preparations are underway for the annual Intermountain Festival of Trees event.
For the organization, this year has certainly presented a host of challenges. That includes trying to keep Intermountain staff safe, and not being able to share staff among different groups of kids out of caution.
They have also been keeping kids on campus in smaller groups than normal, amid a year that has been challenging to everyone from a mental health standpoint.
"So for the organization, our whole mission is to bring hope and healing to children and families as they struggle through their mental health needs,” said Beth Wheeler, the organization’s senior development officer for special events.
“One of our big taglines is keeping kids safe, that's what we do. And so to keep kids safe in an environment where everything around us feels crazy has been a little difficult."
With the pandemic, Wheeler says the biggest change in this year's festivities is allowing the public to participate in a way they are most comfortable. Wheeler says they have been able to develop both in-person and virtual events.
"A lot of people won't feel comfortable coming to the ballroom so we created the passport program within the community,” Wheeler said. “We have eight of our festival trees set up around businesses around town, and kids can print out a family fun passport and go visit and get a stamp from each one and turn them in to win prizes."
Wheeler also mentioned that this is a year-round effort for the organization. They work with over a hundred designers on different creations, as well as the community who helps donates items.
