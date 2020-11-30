Intermountain hosts annual "Festival of Trees" event

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 65 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&