HELENA, Mont. - Among other summer events canceled in 2020 that are making a come back in 2021 include the free Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars.

After being canceled last year, a release from the Helena Symphony says the return of the 17th annual concert will feature the music of the Totally Awesome 80s!

Helena Symphony and Carroll College recently announced the return of the Symphony Under the Stars concert event and fireworks show, slated for Saturday, July 17 at 8:30 pm on the Carroll College Campus.

“Symphony Under the Stars has become an important Montana tradition,” said Helena Symphony Music Director Allan R. Scott. “Carroll College and the Helena Symphony, along with the Intrepid Credit Union have committed to keeping this concert alive. We especially feel that the Montana community needs this concert at this time, after almost a year and a half of not having the chance to celebrate together.”

The Helena Symphony says the concert is a free gift to the community from Carroll College and the Helena Symphony, but a very limited number of chairs in front of the stage are available for sale to the public.

Reserved tickets for the concert become available at 12:01 am June 1 and you can purchase them on the Helena Symphony Website here, or by calling or visiting the Helena Symphony Box Office at 21 N Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 in the Placer Building.

Tickets for reserved seating are $35 each, with a $5 transaction fee added to the total ticket price.