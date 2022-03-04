HELENA, Mont.— In 10 years' time, Helena's population has grown 13.8% from 2010-to 2020.
With the latest U.S. Census numbers reaching approximately 32,091, the city has decided to go forth and host its first community panel discussion called, "Invest in Helena."
The event will be held on March 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Helena Regional Airport in the event room.
McKinley Winkle, Helena WINS Director at the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, is a locality of the Queen City, born and raised, shared her importance of getting the word out about this event and the future of the Capital City.
"I think that, growing up in Helena, it's a place that I call home and a community that I am very proud to be a part of. And I think that a lot of people have that same feeling," said Winkle.
She continued, "Your whole life, or whether you moved here, went to college and decided to stay, I think it's really important for us, [as locals] and people part of this community to take charge of what that community looks like in the future."
The overarching idea of "Invest in Helena," created by local organizations like CWG Architecture, and hosted by other community members, like Commercial Real Estate Guru Alice Santos, from Keller Williams Realty, Mark Menke, The Business Assistance Connection, and others.
Their goal: To educate residents about how to keep Helena as authentic as possible, while the city continues to expand and the demand for affordable housing and new commercial business developments continues to increase.
Vice President, Jason Egeline, of CWG Architecture + Interiors, expressed his perspective on why people should register and turn out for the event.
"We're building a lot of homes but they aren't enough for the needs; whether it's places like hospitals, Blue-Cross, or other large businesses in town...the school districts, they're struggling to find homes for people to live in," said Egeline.
He continued, "There's people who want to work, people who want to live here, but there's no place for them to go. And so, we are looking, [obviously] at how do you grow in a smart manner, from your professional standpoint?"
"Invest in Helena," organizers and hosts say it is imperative for Helena local business owners, real estate experts, builders, renters and homeowners to participate and gain helpful resources and understanding for better leadership in the development and future success of their city, and that locals play a significant role in determining how Helena should expand and what that will look like in years to come.
Tickets for the event are $15 per person and advanced registration is required.
For more information on how to be a participant in this upcoming event, you can visit the event's website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.