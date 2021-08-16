Road Work

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena announced Monday that road work to repair asphalt on Jackson Street is being rescheduled for Aug. 23-24.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, roadwork will begin on Jackson Street from 7th Avenue to mid-block. The closure is set to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic control signs will be in place to alert oncoming traffic of the closure. 

For more details on the project you can visit www.helenamt.gov.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call 406-447-1566.

Tags

News For You