JEFFERSON Co. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting numerous slide-offs and collisions on Cardwell Hill Wednesday due to bad road conditions.
According to a Facebook post from JCSO, drivers should anticipate delays and should rethink driving plans.
If driving is necessary, JCSO advises to slow down and give enough space away from the incidents.
[Wednesday, 11/11/20, 1040am] Crews are responding to multiple slide offs and crashes on Cardwell hill due to poor road...Posted by Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 11, 2020