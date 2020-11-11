Police lights road

JEFFERSON Co. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting numerous slide-offs and collisions on Cardwell Hill Wednesday due to bad road conditions.

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, drivers should anticipate delays and should rethink driving plans.

If driving is necessary, JCSO advises to slow down and give enough space away from the incidents.

