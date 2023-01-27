The following is a Facebook post from Boulder County Sheriff's Office:

BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you.

2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area.

9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are working hard to bring this situation to a close and provide better information. We appreciate your patience! The individual is considered armed and dangerous.

8:35pm Update: MHP says that the fugitive is wanted by the US Marshal Service and has warrants for kidnapping and strangulation. He was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and black jeans.

Jefferson County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol are attempting to locate a very dangerous individual. The individual left on foot south from Comet.

A Shelter in Place is advised in area of High Ore Road east to Depot Hill Road, and down to Interstate 15. Lock your doors and call 911 if you see any suspicious activity. Do not pick anyone up in that area.

And please DO NOT call 911 or the administrative lines for information!!

This post will be update with information.