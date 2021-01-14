The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Eric Kelley has expired, however, he has not been located.
If you have any information, you are asked to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 406-225-4075 or dial 911.
CLANCY, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory is out for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Eric Michael Kelley, 36, was last seen Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., did not come back home from work and was acting unusual. The DOJ continued he missed seeing his children and did not come to work Thursday.
Kelley is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighs 210-pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing work clothes and potentially Carhartt jeans.
His car is a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Montana veteran license plate G4770.
Anyone who sees Kelley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 or 9-1-1.