HELENA, Mont. - The Jewish community of Montana has questions for our lawmakers regarding equal opportunity on the legislative floor.
The major concern from the Jewish community is that a Rabbi who is a member of the house, was only afforded one opportunity to deliver the invocation.
Whereas members of the Christian faith had more opportunities than the singular Jewish member.
Now, Rabbi and representative Ed Stafman was on the docket to deliver the invocation, but he was repeatedly moved down the list, and only got to do one.
Non-clergy Christian legislators led instead, which the representative said made him feel "shut down."
Stafman says he was never given a reason why, which left many in the Jewish community feeling unheard and unrepresented.
This prompted a letter from the Montana Jewish Project asking the speaker of the house why he chose not to let Representative Stafman lead again.
They reiterate they respect their Christian friends and neighbors, but they would like a response.
Speaker Matt Regier responded in an op-ed saying the letter made some good points but the quote "jumped to erroneous conclusions."
He went on to say antisemitism is an issue in our nation and we need to push back on it.
Regier then cited some legislature regarding a partnership with Israel that failed back in 2017.
However, he did not explain why the Rabbi did not speak.
Saturday morning, we had a chance to speak with Rebecca Stefanli who's the Director of the Montana Jewish Project and explains why they want answers.
