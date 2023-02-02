HELENA, Mont. - Montanans visiting Washington D.C. can once again meet face-to-face with their representatives over a cup of coffee soon.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, announced Montana’s congressional delegation will restart Montana Coffee on March 1.

Every Wednesday that Congress is in session, interested Montanans can reach out to any office to sign up for Montana Coffee in D.C.

You can reach out these offices to RSVP:

Senator Tester: (202)-224-2644 or scheduler@tester.senate.gov