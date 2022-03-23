HELENA, Mont. - A judge has blocked parts of President Joe Biden's immigration policy.
The States of Arizona, Montana and Ohio filed a lawsuit to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from implementing the policy, stating that it is unlawful.
According to Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the nationwide preliminary injunction issued Tuesday requires the Department of Homeland Security to resume deporting convicted criminals and those whom federal immigration courts have already ordered removal from the United States.
“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security, and public safety across the country. President Biden’s open border policies encourage illegal immigration and make it easier for the Mexican cartels to smuggle drugs into our country — drugs that eventually end up in Montana communities,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I hope the Biden administration will abide by the court order and start following the law when it comes to deportations, particularly for illegal aliens who have prior criminal convictions.”
You can read the full preliminary injunction here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.