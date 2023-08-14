HELENA, Mont. - History is being made again in the Treasure State as a judge sides with young Montana activities that say state agencies were violating their constitutional rights to a clean and healthy environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering effects on the climate.

In a 103-page decision, Judge Kathy Seeley agreed with them.

To recap, this all started back in March of 2020 when 16 Montana youth filed a complaint.

Fast-forward to 2023 to the trial, the lawsuit was brought by those young activists to protect their equal rights to a healthy environment, life, dignity, and freedom as they feel their government is continually promoting and supporting fossil fuel extraction and burning; in turn making the climate crisis worse and harming them.

The youth didn't seek money in the case, instead today's ruling declared state laws prohibiting Montana agencies from considering climate change or greenhouse gas emissions when permitting fossil fuel activities unconstitutional.

This simply means the legislative and executive branches will now be responsible to prince their polices into compliance.

Julia Olson, Chief Legal Counsel and Executive Director with Our Children’s Trust said, "Today’s ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation’s efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos. This is a huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate. More rulings like this will certainly come."

While Emily Flower, a spokeswoman with Montana Attorney General Austin Knusden said, "“This ruling is absurd, but not surprising from a judge who let the plaintiffs’ attorneys put on a weeklong taxpayer-funded publicity stunt that was supposed to be a trial. Montanans can’t be blamed for changing the climate — even the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses agreed that our state has no impact on the global climate. Their same legal theory has been thrown out of federal court and courts in more than a dozen states. It should have been here as well, but they found an ideological judge who bent over backward to allow the case to move forward and earn herself a spot in their next documentary."

The state has 60 days to decide whether to appeal the decision to the Montana Supreme court, Flowers says the state will appeal.

