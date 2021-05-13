HELENA, Mont. - A man has been arrested on several charges after a 12-year-old girl reported he had been sexually abusing her for the last year.

On May 5, officers received information regarding the potential sexual abuse of the 12-year-old girl that reportedly happened at several locations within Helena over the last year.

When the girl was interviewed, she disclosed that she had been touched inappropriately by Richard Graves on multiple occasions according to court documents.

The girl reportedly said Graves started touching her inappropriately over a year ago and disclosed multiple incidents that happened between her and Graves.

Multiple people, as well as text messages, corroborated the girl’s statements documents say.

During an interview, Graves reportedly denied all the sexual touching.

Documents say Graves did corroborate several statements that the girl made, but claimed there was no sexual contact.

Richard Allen Graves is accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.