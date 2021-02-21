Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are occurring. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Liberty, Cascade, Chouteau and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For additional weather information, check our website at www.weather.gov/greatfalls. && Moldan