HELENA - Many kennels at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society are vacant after all their dogs and cats who went out for Outreach at Petco and PetSmart Saturday were adopted.
Adoption events were at Petco and PetSmart were held Saturday, Feb. 20 where people could adopt dogs and cats in the community for $14.
“The kennels are looking a little empty right now, and our staff couldn't be happier!” the Lewis and Clark Humane Society wrote in an update to their Facebook.
If you are still looking to get a new friend of your own, they still have some available and will have more available soon.
