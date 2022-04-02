HELENA–Mont. Kim’s Marina in Canyon Ferry Lake is officially open this weekend and under new ownership with its main store getting a make-over, adding more convenience for campers supplying fishing gear, bait, snacks, beer and beverages.

The RV campground originally opened in 1972, up-holding its rich history in Lewis and Clark County, a place for people in the area and across the state to come for a relaxing night, weekend or simply a mid-week getaway.

It has been known throughout the community as a “summer hot-spot-sportsman's paradise,” for over 50 years.

As of April 2021, Kim’s Marina is now under new ownership, Luke Jewett, who took on the role last spring and wanted to make some changes, but kept the name “Kim’s Marina” that was named after a young girl “Kim” passed away at the age of three from a fatal heart condition in December of 1972.

Jewett kept the name in memory of her honor.

Piper Wandler, friend of owner Jewett and Kim’s Marina employee said, “They’ve kept the name in honor and in memory of the person that it was named after. Luke felt like it’s bad luck to change the name, just like it’s bad luck to change the name of a boat.”

At Kim’s Marina, guests can do more than just camp for the weekend, they can even host summer parties, family reunions and book spaces for weddings.

Wandler continued, ““It’s a great place to come and camp, and it’s a great place to boat, and it’s a great community of people who just want to enjoy the outdoors, and so, you’ll find a little bit of everything here.”

The Marina also offers boat rentals to guests, paddle boarding, communal barbecues, gas/propane and encourages all guests to dive into some much overdue rest and relaxation.