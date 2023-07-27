HELENA, Mont. - The Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo is back in Helena July 27, 28 and 29.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s stampede and fair:

Where to park

Parking is free and there are parking lots around the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Times to know before you go

The fair opens at 11:00 am for commercial and food vendors, stage entertainment, the indoor fair and 4-H exhibits.

From 2:00 pm to close, people can enjoy the North Star Amusements Carnival for $35.

The Exhibit Hall and animal barns close at 10:00 pm.

Concert lineup

Wednesday, July 26

Nelly - Cool Alley Main Arena

Tickets are $65 each, gates open at 6:30 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 28

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band - Exhibit Hall

Tickets are $28 each, doors open at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:30 pm

Saturday, July 29

Diamond Rio - Exhibit Hall

Tickets are $43 each, doors open at 8:30 pm and the show starts at 9:30 pm

Rodeo

The Last Chance Stampede Rodeo

Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 pm - Military Appreciation Night

General Admission - $23 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under

Friday, July 28 at 7:00 pm - Man Up Crusade Night

Reserved seats - $26

Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 pm - 4-H Appreciation Night

Reserved seats - $26