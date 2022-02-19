HELENA, Mont. - Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen has opened an investigation into potential violations of Montana's 'Unfair Trade Practices And Consumer Protections Act'.
This is in connection with Go-Fund-Me's re-direction of funds from the Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy.
After $10 million were raised to support the movement, only $1 million was distributed to protestors.
Go-Fund-Me said there was a clear plan to distribute that first million, but they decided to withhold the remaining $9 million, claiming the organizers violated their terms of service.
Specifically, they say don't allow anything that promotes “violence and harassment.”
AG Knudsen says the company's actions undermine the confidence in the people, who donated to the fundraiser.
Go-Fund-Me says the remaining $9 million dollars will go to “credible and established” charities.
“Montanans who give to charitable causes should feel confident that their money will go to help the people they intended. Go-Fund-Me’s actions undermine that confidence and should be of concern to those who use their platform. They may have also violated Montana law,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “My office is looking into this matter further and we will continue to act to protect Montanans from being taken advantage of.”
