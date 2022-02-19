Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 10 inches possible in the mountains and over mountain passes. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Wind chills may fall as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero on Sunday and Monday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes on Sunday and Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapidly falling temperatures Sunday morning and initially wet road surfaces could lead to a flash freeze. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&