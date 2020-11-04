HELENA - Austin Knudsen is claiming victory in the attorney general race against Raph Graybill Wednesday morning.
Knudsen released the following statement in a release:
“Thank you, Montana, for trusting me with the responsibility of serving as your Attorney General. I got into this race because Christie and I saw the devastation of the drug epidemic that has ravaged communities all across Montana, and we had to do everything we could to make sure that our kids, and future generations, have a chance at growing up in safer communities. This race was about law and order and protecting our Montana way of life. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to serve.”
We are still waiting on final word from the Secretary of State’s office on an official win. Graybill has not officially conceded this race.