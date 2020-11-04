HELENA - Austin Knudsen is taking victory in the attorney general race against Raph Graybill Wednesday morning.
Knudsen released the following statement in a release:
“Thank you, Montana, for trusting me with the responsibility of serving as your Attorney General. I got into this race because Christie and I saw the devastation of the drug epidemic that has ravaged communities all across Montana, and we had to do everything we could to make sure that our kids, and future generations, have a chance at growing up in safer communities. This race was about law and order and protecting our Montana way of life. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to serve.”
Raph Graybill wrote the following statement in a release:
“I congratulate Austin Knudsen on his victory last night. His success as Attorney General is Montana’s success, and I wish him the very best.
To our supporters, thank you. Though we came up short tonight, I am profoundly humbled by your efforts. This campaign broke records for volunteers and grassroots supporters, and I know our efforts across Montana will continue to grow and ensure elected officials are held accountable to the people and our constitution.
Thank you for your support. You sent a message, and Montanans heard it. After a hard-fought election, it’s now time to come together as Montanans and do what is right for the people of our state.”