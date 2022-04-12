HELENA, Mont. - Members of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called out to Canyon Ferry Dam after a package labeled "Explosive Projectiles” was found.

According to the sheriff's office, employees with the Bureau of Reclamation found the items and called the Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Deputies responded and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were deployed and no explosive materials were located.

"Suspicious packages are noticed by employees who know their work environment. We are pleased our Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has the training and equipment to help ensure our citizens' safety,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

If you find a suspicious item that is out of the ordinary, you are asked to call Dispatch at 406-447-8235x1.