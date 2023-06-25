Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following county, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area through around 430 pm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marysville and Canyon Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following county, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lincoln. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&