Last Chance Stampede Rodeo

HELENA, Mont. -  Night one of the Last Chance Stampede Rodeo kicked off at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.  

Before the bucking even began the crowd rose to their feet as a double amputee skydived into the fairgrounds.  

Bruin Bradshaw kicks things off tonight in the bareback tonight with a great ride. He finished with a strong 84.50 for his first ride of the weekend.  

Kaycee Feild who recently threw up a 91.50 in a competition just like this, put up a very respectable 82.50 Thursday night.  

The second event was Steer Wrestling... Tanner Milan hops off his horse and onto the steer but cannot get the steer on its back without a fight. He scored a 6 flat for day one.  

Night two of the rodeo at the last chance stampede will begin tomorrow at 7:30 pm.

Tags

News For You