THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ISSUING A MISSING
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HEAVEN LEE GRACE EVANS. HEAVEN IS A
16-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS WITH
BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE HASNT BEEN SEEN SINCE JULY 25TH
AND DOESNT HAVE HER NECESSARY MEDICATION SO THERE IS CONCERN
FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. HEAVEN WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TEE
SHIRT WITH MAROON LEGGINGS AND SANDALS. SHE IS BELIEVED HAVE HER
DOG, A SMALL DARK BROWN BRINDLE PUG CHIHUAHUA MIX AND A BLUE
COLLAR WITH HER. SHE MAY BE IN THE COMPANY OF NICHOLAS CAGLE. IF
YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON HEAVEN, CONTACT ANACONDA DEER LODGE
COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 6 3, 5 2 4 1 OR CALL 9 1 1.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Fergus,
Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Pondera, Powder River,
Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Teton
counties, in effect until further notice due to elevated particulate
concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be
updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/1/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Frenchtown and Thompson Falls
are Unhealthy.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Cut Bank,
Hamilton, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte,
Columbia Falls, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena, Libby, Seeley Lake, West
Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.