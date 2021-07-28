Last Chance Stampede Returns to Helena

HELENA, Mont. – The Last Chance Stampede is making a return to the Capitol City beginning today, and it all starts with a big kickoff concert tonight with country star Jake Owen in town.
Crews have been hard at work to put together the finishing touches for tonight's concert, as they get the stands ready for what is sure to be a packed house here at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
Earl Wear and Haywire will be the opening act tonight, before Owen and special guest Lainey Wilson take the stage at 6:30 this evening. However, they are not the only attraction at the fairgrounds tonight.
There are several 4H shows taking place over the next few days -- the first of which begins Wednesday at 1pm, while the fair and carnival open to the public at 5pm, and the gates open at 5:30 before Owen is set to take the stage at 6:30.
You can find out more information about tonight's concert as well as all of the events associated with the Last Chance Stampede is available here.